Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading Up 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.52 and last traded at $49.52. Approximately 111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,486,000.

