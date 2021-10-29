TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Trading Up 1.2%

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25. Approximately 5,510 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

