Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURCU) Trading 1.5% Higher

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. 306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 134,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,772,000.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.