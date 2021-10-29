First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.73 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.03 EPS.
FCNCA stock traded up $7.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $827.50. 32,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $858.76 and its 200 day moving average is $843.19. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $434.39 and a twelve month high of $915.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.
FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.
