First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.73 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.03 EPS.

FCNCA stock traded up $7.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $827.50. 32,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $858.76 and its 200 day moving average is $843.19. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $434.39 and a twelve month high of $915.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 271.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.