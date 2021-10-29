PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.670-$6.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $162.98. 1,270,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,365. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.84. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.33.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

