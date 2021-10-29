CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.

NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $20.32. 4,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $108.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CF Bankshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 1,412.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CF Bankshares were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

CFBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

