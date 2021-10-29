Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $12.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.30. 315,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,435. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.01. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $147.06 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

