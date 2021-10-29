Neutrino USD Price Down 2% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $625.71 million and $30.73 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001570 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00071547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00099440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,332.44 or 0.99840859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.47 or 0.07029875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022588 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 648,698,764 coins and its circulating supply is 648,698,179 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

