Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.950-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15 billion-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $12.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $565.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,958. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $338.27 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $585.93 and its 200 day moving average is $614.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $684.42.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,259 shares of company stock worth $5,920,132. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

