EQT (NYSE:EQT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

EQT stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 10,192,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EQT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of EQT worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.15.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

