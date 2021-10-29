Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

NYSE CMRE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Costamare has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

