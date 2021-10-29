Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Stock Price Up 10%

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF)’s stock price rose 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 40,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF)

Chariot Ltd. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company focused on the Atlantic margins. It operates through the Exploration and Appraisal; and Corporate segments. The company was founded by Adonis Pouroulis on August 13, 2007 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

