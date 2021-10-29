Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Shares Up 0.9%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) shares shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 59,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 220,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

About Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF)

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

