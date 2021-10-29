Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on KC. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,167. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 56.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 79,253 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 23.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

