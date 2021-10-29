Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Down 2.1%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) shares were down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.63. Approximately 745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SISXF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Savaria alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.