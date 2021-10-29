QLC Chain (QLC) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.69 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $8.69 million and $995,123.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00099652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,738.07 or 1.00268194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.81 or 0.07053123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022581 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QLCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.