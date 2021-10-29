Zigcoin (ZIG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $139,145.00

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zigcoin has a market cap of $7.54 million and $139,145.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00051359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00234647 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00099659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

