Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) shot up 11.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 45,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 11,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFECY)

Ensurge Micropower ASA designs, develops, and produces ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries with high energy densities and long product lifetimes. The company was formerly known as Thin Film Electronics ASA and changed its name to Ensurge Micropower ASA in June 2021.

