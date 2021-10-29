Syncona (LON:SYNC) Trading Up 2.2%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 197.84 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 196.40 ($2.57). Approximately 503,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 765,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.20 ($2.51).

The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 209.35.

About Syncona (LON:SYNC)

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

