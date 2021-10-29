Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Shares Down 0.4%

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.66. 51,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 991,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Midatech Pharma by 2,371.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Midatech Pharma by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 171,537 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Midatech Pharma by 727.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 124,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Midatech Pharma by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Midatech Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

