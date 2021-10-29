Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Releases Earnings Results

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Methanex’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Methanex stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.81. 906,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. Methanex has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 2.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methanex stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Methanex were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

