Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

REXR traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.97. 1,327,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,456. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $68.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

