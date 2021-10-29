CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.94 EPS

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CONE traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $82.05. The company had a trading volume of 939,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,122. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,051.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

