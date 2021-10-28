LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. LendingClub updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LC stock traded up $10.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.07. 18,926,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.89. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

In other news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,773 shares of company stock worth $642,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LendingClub stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

