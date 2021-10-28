West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE WFG traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,413. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $92.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

