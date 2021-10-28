Unisocks Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.75 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Unisocks has a total market cap of $28.75 million and approximately $191,748.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for $95,194.57 or 1.54030303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00228080 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00099575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOCKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.