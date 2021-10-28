Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sleep Number updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.25 EPS.

NASDAQ SNBR traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.39. 1,149,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,867. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.84. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.