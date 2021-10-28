First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.930-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.03. 1,013,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $59.18.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.