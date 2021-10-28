First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.930-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.03. 1,013,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $59.18.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.82.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
