Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Posts Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

NASDAQ NBN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 84,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,347. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $281.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northeast Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Northeast Bank worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

