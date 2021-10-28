Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 740,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,861. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investors Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 206,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Investors Bancorp worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

