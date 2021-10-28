JulSwap Price Tops $0.0272 on Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $15.21 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,182,661 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

