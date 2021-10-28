BSC Station (BSCS) Market Cap Reaches $9.75 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and $1.72 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00071535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00099849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,567.32 or 0.99619472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.15 or 0.07067920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00021925 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSCSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.