Chonk (CHONK) Price Up 146% Over Last Week

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 86% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for about $89.30 or 0.00144493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded 146% higher against the dollar. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $520,359.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00228080 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00099575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Chonk

CHONK is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

