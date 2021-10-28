Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $836.43 million.Teradyne also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.870-$5.870 EPS.

NASDAQ TER traded up $13.94 on Thursday, reaching $137.01. 5,704,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,669. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.33.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

