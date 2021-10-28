MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of HZO traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 320,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 39.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares during the period.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

