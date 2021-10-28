EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.01-$6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.89. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.010-$6.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.84. The company had a trading volume of 263,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,170. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $130.93 and a 12-month high of $201.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.90.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

