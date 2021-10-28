Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 74.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,895. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,100.00%.

RWT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

