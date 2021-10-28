$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 73,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,174. The company has a market cap of $726.56 million, a PE ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. Digi International has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Digi International by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Digi International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Digi International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.