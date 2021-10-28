Comparing Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Inotiv alerts:

43.0% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Incyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inotiv and Incyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million 11.69 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -126.83 Incyte $2.67 billion 5.44 -$295.70 million ($1.06) -62.02

Inotiv has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Incyte. Inotiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Incyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Inotiv and Incyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 2 0 3.00 Incyte 1 4 6 0 2.45

Inotiv presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.76%. Incyte has a consensus price target of $89.11, indicating a potential upside of 35.55%. Given Incyte’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Incyte is more favorable than Inotiv.

Risk and Volatility

Inotiv has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incyte has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and Incyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -6.83% -14.51% -4.46% Incyte 12.41% 15.77% 11.66%

Summary

Incyte beats Inotiv on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.