Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $109,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Martin J. Gepsman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $218.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in CME Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after acquiring an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,419 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

