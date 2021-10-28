Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48 to $0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.215 billion to $1.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.580 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,086,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,001. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

