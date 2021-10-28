Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Releases Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS.

Shares of MUSA stock traded down $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $162.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $179.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy USA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of Murphy USA worth $41,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.