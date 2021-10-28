BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and $10,140.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.69 or 0.00261566 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00106605 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00125929 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

