Traders Buy Large Volume of Nielsen Call Options (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,307 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,107% compared to the typical volume of 274 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of NLSN traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,621,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,099. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth $1,113,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

