RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.34. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 365.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of RiceBran Technologies worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.