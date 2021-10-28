Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Community Health Systems stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,385,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Health Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Community Health Systems worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYH. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

