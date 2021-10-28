Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.
Community Health Systems stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,385,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Health Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Community Health Systems worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.
