Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.28) EPS.

Shares of ALGT traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.10. 292,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,791. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $126.04 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGT. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.18.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegiant Travel stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 146.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 116,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.09% of Allegiant Travel worth $38,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

