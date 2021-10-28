Beyond Finance (BYN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $123,248.00

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001182 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $6.35 million and $123,248.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00070120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00100586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,604.88 or 1.00277917 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.72 or 0.07050991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021813 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.