Trittium One Day Trading Volume Hits $47,466.00 (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, Trittium has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One Trittium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trittium has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $47,466.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trittium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00070120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00100586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,604.88 or 1.00277917 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.72 or 0.07050991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021813 BTC.

About Trittium

Trittium’s genesis date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Buying and Selling Trittium

