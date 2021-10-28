Vid Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 30.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Vid has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vid has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00233753 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00099597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Vid

VI is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,275,382 coins. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

